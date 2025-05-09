ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside MLB action as we head towards the National League West for this second meeting between divisional rivals. The San Diego Padres will visit the Colorado Rockies as the Padres lead the season series 3-0. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick.

Padres-Rockies Projected Starters

Randy Vasquez (RHP) vs. Antonio Senzatela (RHP)

Randy Vasquez (1-3) with a 3.90 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 13 K, 32.1 IP

Last Start: (W) @ PIT – 5.0 IP, 3 K, 1 ER

Away Splits: (1-2) with a 5.40 ERA, .226 OBA, 7 K, 16.2 IP

Antonio Senzatela (1-5) with a 5.50 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 17 K, 34.1 IP

Last Start: (L) @ SF – 5.0 IP, 4 K, 4 ER

Home Splits: (1-2) with a 7.63 ERA, .333 OBA, 9 K, 15.1 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -164

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 10.5 (-128)

Under: 10.5 (+104)

How to Watch Padres vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

TV: PADRES.TV, Rockies.TV, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently tied for second place in the NL West alongside the San Francisco Giants, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by just a game and half. They were leading this division not too long ago and it's clear the competition to emerge out of the National League will be fierce this season. However, the Padres are built to win now and they'll hope to continue their success against the Rockies in this one.

While the Padres lost their last series 1-2 against the Yankees, they recently swept the Pirates and Giants in mounting six-straight victories. Fernando Tatis Jr. is back once again and leading this team in average (.319), home runs (8), and RBIs (19), but he's hoping to fix his strikeout problems with 28 on the season already. He's also only stolen eight bases so far this season, so expect him to become much more active on the base paths whenever he can put himself in a good position.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez to the mound, where he's seen a higher ERA pitching on the road than at home. His last start was his first win after three consecutive losses,s where he only allowed one run through five innings of work. He's not the most prolific strikeout artist, but he's certainly capable of forcing ground balls to this talented infield and earning his team easy outs to end the inning.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the NL West race and must play a double-header against the Detroit Tigers before hosting the Padres for this three-game series. They've notched just two wins over their last 14 games, and they're already projected to end near the bottom of the MLB rankings, so this series will be about stealing a win at home and avoiding yet another sweep at the hands of San Diego.

The Rockies are led by catcher Hunter Goodman, who's notched 17 RBIs on the season already. He also leads the team in OBP (.344) and in hits with 32, so expect him to continue being the sparkplug this team needs in making this series competitive. The Rockies haven't been hitting much for power despite their friendly ballpark, but expect this team to make solid contact with the ball throughout the middle portion of their lineup.

The Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela to the mound looking to improve his 1-5 overall record. His ERA at home takes a massive jump to 7.63 as he's allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four starts. It's certainly not the start he was hoping for, and he'll have to be near-perfect against the hot-hitting lineup of the Padres. Still, he'll be leaning on his lineup to help him out with run support throughout these early innings.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Padres swept the Rockies during their first series this season, and with this second series taking place in Colorado, I expect the Padres to reap the benefits of hitter-friendly Coors Field. The Padres will also have a slight pitching advantage with Randy Vasquez on the mound, and I don't expect Antonio Senzatela to change course much and come out with a stellar outing.

On paper, the Padres are the much better team, and another three-game series against the Rockies means they can make up serious ground in the division with another sweep. Look for Fernando Tatis Jr. to have another hot series as the Padres will look to jump out in front early.

For our final betting prediction, we'll roll with the San Diego Padres to take Game 1 of this series by a sizable margin.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (-111)