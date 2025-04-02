The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a World Series win and entered the 2025 MLB season as the favorites to win once again. However, the Dodgers' National League West rival, the San Diego Padres, are off to a massive start. The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in four games and then won the first two against the Cleveland Guardians to start 6-0.

The Padres started April with a 7-0 win over the Guardians as Michael King tossed five shutout innings and gave up just two hits. This marks the Padres' third shutout of the year in just six games.

As it turns out, this marks just the third time in history a team has thrown three shutouts in the first six games, per Sarah Langs.

“3 team shutouts are tied for most through a team’s first 6 games Only of those teams to ALSO start 6-0: 2025 Padres 1980 Reds 1940 Dodgers”

The other times this happened were in 1980 with the Cincinnati Reds and 1940 with the Dodgers, so this is an incredibly rare feat that hasn't happened for 45 years. Moreover, the Padres are the only team to begin 6-0 in a historic start for San Diego.

The first shutout of the year came on Saturday, March 29, when the Padres beat the Braves, 1-0. Randy Vasquez started that one and threw six innings with four hits and four walks as the bullpen did its job.

The second shutout was the following day as Nick Pivetta – who signed late with the Padres – threw seven innings and gave up just one hit in a huge outing. Pivetta signed with the Padres on a four-year, $55 million deal late in the offseason but he dazzled in his debut.

So, while the Dodgers have started the year with a 7-0 record, the Padres are right behind them with a 6-0 mark and are making history in the process.