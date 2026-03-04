The Kyler Murray era in Arizona is officially over. Seven years after drafting the star quarterback, the Arizona Cardinals are releasing Murray, allowing him to hit free agency. While there were some bright spots, the last few years of Murray's time in Arizona was marred by injuries and late-season collapses. Both sides badly needed a fresh start, and they got exactly that.

Now, what's next for Murray? For all of his faults, Murray is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league. There are also a few teams that could use a player of his caliber: a first-round pick quarterback who's shown the ability to lead a competent offense. While there are many options, there are a handful of teams that Kyler Murray should also avoid joining. Let's look at these teams and why Murray should not choose these teams.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been starved for talent at quarterback for the last few years now. After Baker Mayfield's departure, the team has struggled to find a proper option to lead their offense. Their first choice was the controversial Deshaun Watson, but injuries, a lengthy suspension, and poor play when he was on the field have not inspired any confidence that he's the right choice.

The Browns currently have two more quarterbacks on their roster: incoming sophomores Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Watson is still on the roster and is also an option. Given the Browns' penchant for swinging for the fences, though, there's a slim possibility that they could make a run at Murray.

Aside from the fact that they likely couldn't even offer a market value contract for Kyler Murray, choosing the Browns is not a good idea. Their offensive line is one of the worst in the league (31st according to PFF) and their receiving corps is lackluster outside of tight end Harold Fannin. With other attractive options on the table, Murray should steer clear of the Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers

From one AFC North team to another, the Steelers are in a much different position than the Browns. While Cleveland is stuck at the bottom of the AFC, Pittsburgh is stuck in a weird limbo with their roster. Constructed in the hopes of contending this season, the Steelers' roster doesn't look attractive as either a win-now contender or as a rebuilding team.

After the Steelers hired former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, there's a distinct possibility that Aaron Rodgers returns to the team. In the event that Rodgers does decide to hang up his cleats for good, though, Pittsburgh will likely look for a veteran quarterback to lead them. Murray would fit the bill as a tenured quarterback who has proven to be somewhat successful in the league, to some extent.

If Kyler Murray wants to rehabilitate his image, though, going to the Steelers probably isn't the best option. One of the issues of the Steelers over the last few years is their staggering lack of talent on offense. The same can be said this season: Pittsburgh will come into the year with an older DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, running back Jaylen Warren, and tight end Pat Friermuth. It's not a bad core, but compared to the other options on the market like the Vikings or the Dolphins, it falls a bit flat.