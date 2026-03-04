Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt believes the team’s momentum from last season could carry directly into 2026. As the Guardians continue preparations during MLB spring training, Vogt pointed to the club’s late-season surge as a major reason for optimism entering the new campaign.

The Guardians remain one of the American League’s most intriguing teams after staging one of the most remarkable division comebacks in MLB history. Cleveland overcame a 15½-game deficit to the Detroit Tigers, at one point trailing by that margin on July 9, before surging late in the season to capture the 2025 AL Central title. The Guardians ultimately clinched the division on September 28 after the Tigers fell to the Boston Red Sox, securing their second consecutive division crown and the 13th in franchise history.

Vogt emphasized that the same roster core responsible for that turnaround remains largely intact. Because of that continuity, the Guardians view their 2026 outlook with confidence. The team believes the chemistry and resilience built during last year’s comeback can translate into another competitive season.

MLB Network shared Vogt's comments in a video clip posted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, showing the Cleveland manager discussing expectations during spring training.

“We played our best baseball the last five weeks of the season, and we have all of those guys back.”

The strong finish helped define Cleveland’s identity under Vogt. The Guardians won 17 of their final 19 games, including critical head-to-head matchups vs. Detroit to complete the historic turnaround and secure the division.

That run also elevated Vogt’s standing across baseball. The Guardians manager won his second consecutive American League Manager of the Year award in 2025, underscoring the rapid impact he has made during his first two seasons leading the franchise.

The recognition further solidified the club's belief that the leadership guiding last season’s comeback remains firmly in place heading into 2026.

Now the focus shifts to defending the AL Central title. Cleveland enters 2026 aiming to maintain the identity that fueled last year’s surge while building on the momentum created by one of baseball’s most memorable division races.