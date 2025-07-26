The San Diego Padres have some ground to make up in the National League West. As the Major League Baseball trade deadline looms, the Padres have been attached to multiple starting pitchers. With prospects like Braden Nett, San Diego can make a lot of different things happen. However, their MLB trade deadline answer could be Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara is the only former Cy Young Award winner on a trade block this year. Thanks to his impressive resume, ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan have him as the best starting pitcher on the market. Teams around the league remember how good he was back in 2022 and are debating whether or not they want to take that chance in 2025. The Padres are one of them.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers boasting arguably the best roster in MLB, the pressure is on San Diego. The Padres have survived with Michael King on the injured list, but he needs help in the rotation. Alcantara is a perfect fit who can eat innings down the stretch of the regular season. At his best, he could help lead Mike Shildt's pitchers on a deep postseason run through the NL.

San Diego has been through their fair share of drama this season. After a hot start, the team cooled down considerably. Despite that, the Padres are currently in the wild card hunt and are one run away from tracking Los Angeles down. However, it has become apparent that they need more starting pitcher to do that. Luckily for them, the MLB trade deadline is theirs for the taking.

Here is a trade package the Padres could offer the Marlins for Alcantara.

Padres receive: SP Sandy Alcantara

Marlins receive: OF Tirso Ornelas, SP Braden Nett

Why should the Padres trade for Alcantara?

As it stands right now, the Padres have two reliable postseason pitchers when healthy. King and Nick Pivetta have had success in the playoffs during their career. Outside of those two, things get shaky. Dylan Cease has struggled in San Diego this season, and Yu Darvish has not been much better. This trade gives the team another veteran starter who could help everyone get on track.

Compared to teams around the league, the Padres' roster is one of the oldest. Because of that, every season counts. San Diego cannot afford to waste the success they enjoyed earlier this season. If that means getting aggressive at the MLB trade deadline, so be it. They have had their eye on Alcantara's situation for a while, even as Edward Cabrera emerged as another trade candidate.

Alcantara's deal would keep him in San Diego for the next two seasons if they pick up his club option. That kind of long-term flexibility makes the veteran an intriguing risk. Best case scenario, he comes in and helps the starting rotation round into form. Worst case scenario, he is a $17.5 million cap hit that would be tough to move on from.

The Padres' pitching staff is a collection of what-ifs. Playing with that idea too much could burn San Diego. Unfortunately, the team doesn't have much of a choice at this point in the season. However, they only need their aging rotation to put together a few more good months in order to win a title. Alcantara represents the franchise's potential choice to double down on their strategy.

That is reason enough to fork over two prospects for him at the MLB trade deadline.

Why should the Marlins trade for Nett and Ornelas?

The Marlins are way out of the playoff race this season. However, players like Kyle Stowers have given Miami hope for the future. Their young core is far from complete though. Every move that the team makes at the MLB trade deadline needs to be made with their long-term future in mind. If the Padres are offering two high-level prospects for an aging picture, the Marlins should take it.

Nett has yet to make his MLB debut, but the young pitcher has impressed in the minor leagues. Ornelas, on the other hand, carries much more value and has major league experience with San Diego. Both players could come in and help the Marlins build their way back into relevancy in the NL, one year at a time. It is slow work, but the right prospects can make it fly.

Alcantara is the Marlins' best pitcher over the last five years. Moving on from him is a tough call to make, even if he is struggling this season. However, every deal made in 2025 is done with the team's best interests in mind. At this point in his career, the former ace will not be a part of a good Marlins team as a player. The best thing he could do is net them some young talent.

The Marlins have fallen a long way from their dominance in the 2020 season. However, the organization is doing their best to recapture that magic. Miami has given their fans exciting moments this season, but they are not ready yet. The MLB trade deadline is focused on the league's contenders, but sending Alcantara away for the right package could make the Marlins winners.