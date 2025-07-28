As the July 31, 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the San Diego Padres stare down the same fundamental question facing every contender: Do you have enough offense in October? For A.J. Preller’s ultra-aggressive front office, the answer may be found in a name steadily climbing the wishlists of multiple playoff-bound teams: Cleveland Guardians All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan.

Why Steven Kwan?

Steven Kwan has built a reputation as one of baseball’s premier table-setters. His 2025 season continues an elite trend: batting .285 with a .350 OBP, nine homers, and 37 RBIs to go with 11 stolen bases and exceptional outfield defense. Kwan is no slugger, but his bat-to-ball skills, Gold Glove defense, and near-magical contact ability make him a perfect fit atop any star-laden lineup. Furthermore, Kwan is under club control through 2027, which substantially raises his price.

Perhaps most importantly for the Padres, Kwan is exactly what their offense lacks: a consistent presence at the top of the order, someone capable of turning hits into runs in a lineup that sometimes struggles to manufacture offense.

San Diego’s outfield has produced well below league average, subtracting momentum from a potent infield core. With the NL West still within reach and a Wild Card berth looking likely, the Padres have every reason to swing big. Their farm system, while not as deep as in years past, can still support a blockbuster if they target the right star. Kwan, with several years of team control and positional need alignment, is arguably a more logical target than several older, more expensive bats.

For Cleveland, entertaining a Kwan trade remains an unlikely but not impossible scenario. The Guardians are in the thick of the wild card race, but their offense remains inconsistent and Kwan’s trade value is at an all-time high. Because Kwan is under control for two more years after 2025, Cleveland does not need to move him. But with a thin market for impact outfielders, the Guardians can at least listen to see if there’s a “blow-away” package on the table.

Constructing the Perfect Padres-Guardians Steven Kwan Trade Proposal

This is the kind of deal that would strip depth from San Diego’s still-potent prospect list but delivers a proven, controllable difference-maker for multiple playoff runs.

Padres receive:

Steven Kwan, OF

Guardians receive:

Adam Mazur, RHP

Ethan Salas, C

Tirso Ornelas, OF

The Guardians get a generational catching prospect in Ethan Salas, whose defensive acumen, leadership, and advanced bat could make him the face of the franchise for the next decade. Mazur provides significant upside in the rotation with a fastball/slider combo that’s already earned major league looks. Ornelas is a switch-hitting outfielder with power and patience, capable of taking over a starting spot as soon as 2025.

For the Padres, the sting of losing Salas and Mazur is real, but it’s an organizational strength: their system remains flush with catching and pitching prospects even after these departures. The return—a controllable All-Star left fielder, fits a glaring need that tinkering around the margins won’t fix. Kwan’s combination of high OBP, speed, and elite defense atop the order is exactly what the Friars need to convert talent into postseason wins.

While Cleveland hasn’t publicly shopped Kwan and the price will be staggering, the Padres’ aggressive push for contention justifies this approach. Still, as MLB’s high-powered deadline looms, the Guardians’ resolve will be tested only by offers that can reshape their future. This is the sort of foundation-shaking deal they might just accept, one that reflects the modern game’s emphasis on harmony between youth, cost control, and star-level contributions

Such a bold move would also reshape perceptions throughout baseball: an aggressive, prospect-rich team like the Padres leveraging coveted depth for proven production signals a willingness to pursue championships above all else. Steven Kwan’s addition would not just change lineup construction for 2025, but provide stability and skill for future seasons, impacting young hitters and giving the defense a clear anchor in left field.

In turn, the Guardians would accelerate their retooling by stockpiling high-upside prospects who could debut quickly and reshape their next core. Expect rival front offices to closely monitor how such a transformational deal plays out, especially as it sets the market for controllable stars and influences deadline dynamics. Ultimately, a trade of this magnitude illustrates the evolving risk tolerance among playoff hopefuls, underscoring that the true currency in modern baseball is not just prospects or payroll, but the courage to seize fleeting championship windows when they appear.

If Preller and the Padres pull off this blockbuster, it could become one of the defining trades of the decade, sending ripples from Petco Park to Progressive Field and beyond. For San Diego, it’s the ultimate win-now gambit. For Cleveland, it’s a chance to transform bold moves into a second wave of contention.