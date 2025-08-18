The Houston Texans are currently taking part in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Texans have won a playoff game in each of the last two season under quarterback CJ Stroud but are looking to take the next step in 2025 and make it to at least the AFC Championship Game, if not further.

A big step in that direction will be continued ascension from the team's young secondary, which made waves toward the end of last season with their play.

Recently, Ben Solak of ESPN broke down reports from a recent Texans practice about one young member of that Houston unit.

“Unstoppable hype for second-year safety Calen Bullock. I spoke to defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre. All three brought up their appreciation for Bullock's impact as a center-fielding, ball-hawking safety without prompting,” reported Solak. In fact, I was supposed to be reporting on Stingley, but all my subjects kept getting distracted by Bullock.”

Article Continues Below

Solak also noted that “Bullock is only 22. Fellow rookie defensive back Kamari Lassiter (four interceptions last season) is also 22, and Stingley is 24. That makes 16 collective interceptions for three DBs under 25.”

The Texans' defensive backfield is certainly an impressive young unit to keep an eye on throughout the 2025 season. Houston's defense as a whole was impressive throughout last year, with Will Anderson establishing himself as an elite pass rusher and playmaker at the NFL level, among other developments.

The Texans will be looking to see a bounce back year from CJ Stroud, who had something of a disappointing second season in the NFL after his breakout rookie campaign. Still, when he's on his game, Stroud remains one of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks.

In any case, the Texans are slated to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.