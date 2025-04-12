Back in the heart of the San Francisco Giants' clubhouse — but this time in a suit rather than catcher's gear — Buster Posey is focused on proving that his club can compete with the heavyweights in the NL West. And while the Dodgers and Padres boast star-studded lineups, Posey is confident the Giants can keep up in their own way.

“I still believe that pitching and defense win you a lot of games,” Posey said. “But I think we’ve also found some creative ways to score runs this year.”

Buster Posey talks here about competing in tough NL West. In full cast Posey hit on MadBum, Adames and why he loves SF. Joel and I talk Vlad, Yanks pitching, praise Bregman, Tucker YouTube: https://t.co/2T9oaspAgk

Spotify: https://t.co/HrgVLhTwq6

Apple: https://t.co/WHFNk33CjM pic.twitter.com/PLk3BF2MQW — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

That creativity has helped fuel San Francisco’s surprising 9-3 start to the 2025 season, even as big-name hitters like Willy Adames have struggled to get going. The Giants haven’t relied on overwhelming power — instead, they’ve grinded out wins with sharp defense, opportunistic offense, and quality arms. Only Mike Yastrzemski and Jung Hoo Lee are hitting above .300, but the team keeps finding ways to scratch runs across.

Posey, now the Giants’ president of baseball operations, played a central role in rebuilding a club that had drifted into mediocrity. After a disappointing 80-82 campaign in 2024, the Giants brought Posey back to restore culture and help guide the team toward long-term sustainability. So far, that vision is showing promise.

The Giants are off to a hot start in 2025

“It's a challenge, and it's hard to turn down a challenge,” Posey said of his front office role. “You want to see, ‘Is it something that I can do?’”

Part of his approach has included blending modern analytics with old-school baseball instincts. Posey still believes in RBIs, clubhouse leadership, and the value of knowing the game’s rhythms — principles that have somewhat fallen out of favor in today’s data-driven era. He's also encouraged players to explore new tools, like the now-trendy “torpedo bats,” which shift weight toward the barrel to maximize contact in hitters’ hot zones.

“I would try it for sure,” Posey said of the bat design. “If you increase the density of the barrel size, yeah, I’m all for that.”

That openness to innovation while staying grounded in traditional fundamentals reflects the balance Posey is trying to strike in his new role. As he told the Giants during spring training, the focus is on cohesion, effort, and execution — all elements he believes will help San Francisco compete with more top-heavy rosters in their division.

The road ahead won’t be easy. The Dodgers remain loaded, and the Padres are off to one of the best starts in their franchise’s history. But Posey, ever the competitor, isn’t flinching.

“We’re not trying to just keep up,” he said. “We’re trying to win.” If the early results are any indication, Posey’s Giants might be doing both.