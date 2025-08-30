Three days ago, the San Francisco Giants lost relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez to injury. On Friday, the Giants added insult to injury with the likelihood that Rodriguez will undergo Tommy John surgery, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Rodriguez had developed soreness in his right elbow. If he does undergo Tommy John surgery, he will likely miss the entirety of the 2026 MLB season.

Before the injury, Rodriguez had a 1.78 ERA with 67 strikeouts. Additionally, he had a 3-5 record and four saves. Plus, Rodriguez was selected to the NL All-Star team in July. His absence comes at one of the worst times for the Giants, who are losing out on hope for a playoff spot.

Currently, they have a record of 66-68. Altogether, San Francisco is 11 games behind the first-place LA Dodgers in the NL West. However, they are six games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card standings.

Recently, the Giants swept the Cubs in a three-game series.

With the season ending soon, San Francisco is in a very precarious position. In 2017, Rodriguez joined San Francisco as an international free agent.

After navigating through the minor leagues, Rodriguez made his MLB debut in May 2024. Along the way, he has accumulated a record of 6-7 with a 3.03 ERA.

Do the Giants still have what it takes?

There is no getting around the Giants' situation. They are in a tight spot to try to overcome a sizable deficit and make it to the playoffs.

Nevertheless, there is a chance for the Giants to win the NL Wild Card. The sweep of the once-mighty Cubs is a good indication that they still have it, even with Rodriguez absent from the bullpen.

Their pitching can compensate for an offense that is instead struggling, with Rafael Devers coming through at the plate, and a schedule that works in their favor.