Call of Duty Black Ops 7 offers six Field Upgrades, all with Minor and Major augments that make them even more effective. Overall, Field Upgrades are abilities that you can use to gain an advantage over the horde of the undead. You unlock them by leveling up and improve them by researching Augments. Therefore, we listed all Black Ops 7 Zombies Field Upgrades and Augments.

All Field Upgrades & Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Overall, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies features six different Field Augments:

1. Energy Mine (Level 0) – Deploys a mine that repeatedly detonates three times, dealing electric damage to zombies

Minor Augments Extra Charge – Increases max charge by 1 Frequency Boost – Increases duration of Energy Mine Siren – For five seconds, the mine attracts nearby normal zombies Recycle – Allows you to recycle an Energy Mine for a Field Upgrade charge

Major Augments Carousel – Three energy mines float around the player that detonates when a zombie gets too close. Scatter – The mine splits into three separate mines, which scatter and detonate once Turret – Deploys a turret instead of a Mine that shoots nearby enemies Smart Mine – More detonations + Waits for more enemies to come into its range



2. Dark Flare (Level 0) – Shoots a beam of energy that deals shadow damage and penetrates through enemies

Minor Augments Broad Beam – Increases the size of the beam Extra Charge – Increases max charge by 1 Heavy Shadow – The Beam slows enemies on contact Dusk Flame – Enemies hit by the beam take additional shadow damage over time

Major Augments Dark Pact – The Beam heals and revives players Extension – Increases Dark Flare duration Supernova – Replaces with a beam sphere that damages enemies as it travels. The sphere then detonates at the end. Muzzle Blast – Beam deals additional damage in a cone-shape in front of you



3. Frenzied Guard (Level 8) – Completely repairs armor while all enemies in the area target you. Each kill also repairs a portion of armor temporarily.

Minor Augments Extension – Increases Frenzied Guard duration Rally – Completely repair the armor of all nearby teammates on activation Repair Boost – Repair more armor with each kill Dual Layer – Increases armor durability

Major Augments Frenzy Fire – Uses ammo from the stock while Frenzied Phalanx – Nearby teammates can repair armor with each kill when near you Retribution – Triggers an explosion upon activation. Knocks down any normal players trying to attack the player Fists of Frenzy – Attack enemies with your fists



4. Healing Aura (Level 17) – Summons a beam on you and your allies, which instantly heals to full health and revives teammates

Minor Augments Inner Strength – Players affected by Healing Aura receive a temporary damage boost Protection – Healed players receive less damage briefly Stoic Presence – Knocks down normal enemies while stunning Elite and Special Enemies upon activation Cornucopia – Adds Health overcharge to affected players

Major Augments Enduring Radiance – The beams/healing effects last for a short time even after leaving the AoE Persistence – Revived players keep all perks on their bleed-out bar Resilience – Players affected by Healing Aura have their health regeneration delay reduced. Additionally, their rate of healing increases temporarily. Necromancer – Revives dead allies



5. Toxic Growth (Level 29) – Summons deadly growth of thorns in front of the player

Minor Augments Ankle Shredder – Decreases enemy movement speed while inside the growth Green Thumb – Increases Toxic Growth Health Extra Charge – Increases Max Charge by 1 Plant Food – Killing enemies with Toxic Growth has chance to drop healing fruit

Major Augments Urticant – Increases Toxic Growth width. Furthemore, enemies who step out are still slowed temporarily Cordyception – Entangles and charms first normal or special enemy to enter the growth, making them attack other enemies Pollination – Enemies killed in toxic growth explode and deal toxic damage/slowing to other enemies Zoochory – First enemy (Normal or Special) to enter the growth becomes a Toxic Growth



6. Aether Shroud (Level 48) – Temporary Invisibility to zombies

Minor Augments Extension – Increases duration of Aether Shroud Extra Charge – Increases max charge by 1 Instant Reload – Reloads your currently held weapon upon activation Impulse – Increases movement speed and deals shadow damage to enemies upon activation

Major Augments Burst Dash – Warps the player forward a short distance while killing normal enemies in their path Group Shroud – Cloaks nearby players Void Stealth – Swap to your melee weapon, now imbued with Dark Aether Energy. The more you kill, the longer you remain in the Aether. Afterimage – Distracts enemies with a Dark Aether clone of yourself



How Do You Get Augments for Field Upgrades in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies?

To get Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you need to research them once you reach Level 11. On the Augments page, you can see an option to Research Augments. Here, you need to select an Active Task that focuses on the Augments you want to earn. Once selected, your Augment research will progress with the more Zombies you play. Completing Rounds and trials, and killing the undead will increase your Research.

Overall, that includes all Field Upgrades and Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies. We hope this guide helps you identify the upgrades that will help you stay alive a bit longer. Furthermore, check out our other Zombies guides on Perks and GobbleGums to learn more ways to prepare yourself against endless waves of the undead.

