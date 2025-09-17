The San Francisco Giants are locked in a tight battle for a spot to compete in the 2025 MLB postseason, but that didn’t stop their ace from drawing attention for something far from the diamond. During an appearance on the On Base with Mookie Betts podcast, star pitcher Logan Webb casually admitted he’s juggling eight fantasy football leagues—an unexpected revelation amid a high-stakes playoff chase.

Bleacher Report later posted the moment on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing a clip of the Giants veteran discussing his fantasy football obsession with Betts and revealing just how deep into the hobby he’s gotten.

“Giants' ace Logan Webb reveals he's in EIGHT fantasy football leagues 😳”

The fantasy football revelation from Webb, while light-hearted, comes at a critical moment. The Giants playoff race remains razor-thin, with San Francisco sitting at 75-75 heading into Game 2 of a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. The club is tied with the Cincinnati Reds and trails both the New York Mets, who currently hold the final Wild Card spot, and the fourth-place Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings. With only 12 games remaining, every decision matters—on and off the field.

Fans had mixed reactions. Some viewed the hobby as amusing and a harmless way to decompress during a long season. Others questioned whether juggling eight leagues was wise amid a high-pressure playoff chase, noting that perception matters—especially when you’re one of the clubhouse’s main leaders.

Despite the chatter, Webb remains the anchor of the Giants pitching rotation. He’s logged 193+ innings with a 14-10 record and a 3.34 ERA this season. However, he struggled in his last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs in just four innings. That performance only magnified scrutiny heading into a massive four-game rematch.

His workload has been among the heaviest in the league, and with injuries depleting the rotation, the pressure to lead both statistically and emotionally has never been greater for the right-hander.

As the Giants prepare for their crucial four-game series against the Dodgers starting Thursday, all eyes will be on Webb. If San Francisco hopes to stay alive in the postseason hunt, they’ll need their ace fully locked in—on the mound, not in his fantasy lineups.