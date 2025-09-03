The San Francisco Giants found themselves at the center of controversy Tuesday night after a heated exchange between Rafael Devers and Kyle Freeland sparked a benches-clearing incident in the first inning of San Francisco’s 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The tension began when Devers admired his two-run home run off Freeland in the opening frame. That stare-down didn’t sit well with the Colorado starter, and as Devers rounded first, the two exchanged words, igniting a chaotic scene. Players from both teams rushed the field, punches were thrown, and three ejections followed—Freeland, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames.

It was a flashpoint that reflected both competitive fire and simmering frustration in a must-win game for the club. Though play resumed, the emotional tension remained. After the final out, SF Giants on NBCS took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a clip of Webb's candid response to the incident.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened before with that guy. He runs his mouth a lot. Rafi got him good.”

Article Continues Below

"Surprised it hasn't happened before with that guy. Just kind of runs his mouth …" Logan Webb reacts to tonight's altercation involving Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland pic.twitter.com/VUEfq1lhJK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 3, 2025

Webb, now 13-9 with a 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts, delivered a solid five-inning start and continues to anchor the rotation during the Giants’ recent surge. The team has won nine of its last ten games and trails the New York Mets by five games for the final NL Wild Card spot.

On the flip side, Freeland’s frustrations appear tied to more than just Tuesday’s meltdown. The veteran southpaw is now 3-14 with a 5.41 ERA in what has been a dismal 2025 season for the Rockies, which became the first MLB team to hit 100 losses in 2025.

The altercation has reignited debate around MLB unwritten rules, with fans and analysts split over whether Devers’ celebration crossed the line or if Freeland overreacted. Regardless, the Giants emerged with another crucial win—and Webb’s words may have lit a fire heading into the final playoff push.