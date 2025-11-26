The Detroit Lions are about to receive a significant boost on the offensive line as four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow comes out of retirement. The 29-year-old initially announced his retirement in June 2025 after seven NFL seasons, attributing it to health concerns and a desire to focus on family. His decision at the time was surprising, as he remained one of the league’s premier interior linemen.

Ragnow was Detroit's first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2018. In his seven seasons, he started all 96 games he played, earning four Pro Bowl selections and three second-team All-Pro honors. Last season, he started all 16 games for the Lions, helping anchor one of the league’s top offensive lines and posting an NFL-best 15-2 record before an upset in the division round of the playoffs. Moreover, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the third-best center in the NFL in 2024, crediting him with allowing just two sacks and 21 pressures, including the postseason.

Consistently durable, Ragnow has played through significant injuries during his career. In 2020, he famously played an entire game with a fractured throat, missing only the following two contests. He then suffered a torn plantar plate in his foot in 2021, which contributed to chronic toe issues, and he also dealt with a partially torn pectoral muscle in 2024. Given all these setbacks, he rarely missed games and consistently earned praise for his tenacity and consistency.

The timing of Ragnow’s return comes as the Lions face challenges on the offensive front. Starting center Graham Glasgow is dealing with a knee injury, while guard Christian Mahogany is on injured reserve. Detroit currently holds a 7-4 record, trailing the Chicago Bears (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) in the NFC North.

Article Continues Below

Although Ragnow will not be available for the Thanksgiving matchup against Green Bay, his earliest potential return is projected for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions retain Ragnow’s contractual rights through the 2026 season, including the four-year, $54 million extension he signed in 2021, which was the highest-paid deal for a center at that time.

The return of Ragnow is likely to bring much-needed balance and strength to the offensive line ahead of a grueling closing schedule, including matchups against the Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Bears. Glasgow has not performed up to the mark at center, ranking 28th among NFL qualifiers per PFF, while replacement guards have yet to match the performance of the 2024 group.

Adding Ragnow back into the lineup could significantly improve pass protection and run-blocking efficiency for a Lions team still in contention for an NFC playoff spot.