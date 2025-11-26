Tensions boiled over for Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders after Sunday. The Cleveland Browns battered the Raiders 24-10 behind 10 Smith sacks. But Smith apologized for a viral moment involving him.

Smith raised the middle finger toward fans as he walked off the Allegiant Stadium field. He's faced harsh critics from Raiders nation this season, clearly hitting a tipping point.

Smith, though, used his Wednesday press conference to address the controversial move.

“I would like to apologize to the fans,” Smith began. “I made a poor judgement out of frustration. That's not an excuse. I've got to be better than that, and I've got to hold myself to a higher standard. And at that moment I didn't. So I'm sincerely apologetic and very sorry for doing that.”

Geno Smith adjusting to new OC for Raiders

Smith and the Raiders have watched their season implode at 2-9. But a swift change arrived after the Browns loss.

The veteran quarterback now has an interim offensive coordinator to work with — with Chip Kelly fired hours after taking the 14-point defeat on Sunday.

Smith now will work with Greg Olson as his new OC, who's also his Raiders QB coach. Pete Carroll made the decision to elevate Olson to interim play-caller after parting ways with Kelly.

But now there's a new distraction in Sin City: Carroll becoming a one-and-done head coach. The past Super Bowl winner has watched the season unravel as a 74-year-old leader. He's also made abrupt coaching changes outside of Kelly — firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and senior assistant Bob Bicknell.

The Raiders now face division rival and aspiring playoff contender the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.