The Denver Broncos aim to advance to a 10-2 record in Week 13 when they take on the Washington Commanders. Leading up to the contest, it sounds like the club finally got some good news regarding Patrick Surtain II and his injury status.

Reports indicate that Surtain, who has been dealing with a pectoral strain and has missed the last three games, returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos. The 25-year-old cornerback was a limited participant in practice.

🚨Pat Surtain II returned to practice today🚨 pic.twitter.com/Eq1fwIuqqd — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was thrilled to have the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year on the practice field, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Payton claims that Patrick Surtain II should be ready for Sunday.

Article Continues Below

“Sean Payton said ‘it's great to get' Pat Surtain ‘back in the lineup' and ‘ready to go.'”

Although Payton is claiming that Surtain should be available on Sunday against the Commanders, the star cornerback is pumping the brakes for himself. Tomasson also reports that Patrick Surtain II wants to see how the rest of practice goes throughout the week to have a better understanding of his status by Friday.

“Broncos CB Pat Surtain (pec) said he wants to wait until Friday to see how the week of practice goes before potentially talking to media. He was limited in practice today after missing 3 games, but Sean Payton said he should be ‘back in the lineup' and ‘ready to go' at Washington.”

Surtain has played eight games for the Broncos this season. In those contests, he has recorded 27 combined tackles (21 solo) and nine pass deflections. He'll have a chance to record his first interception against the Commanders in Week 13.