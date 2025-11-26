Fresh off a bye week, the Denver Broncos are ready for the Washington Commanders. Now, a stunning development has revealed that the Broncos' Alex Singleton is tracking to play in Week 13 for Sunday Night Football, according to Broncos' beat writer Chris Tomasson.

“Alex Singleton said, ‘we're tracking that way' on playing Sunday at Washington,” Chris Tomasson wrote on X.

Singleton was diagnosed with testicular cancer a few weeks ago. Because of that, many expected him to miss more than one game. Instead, the talented linebacker has indicated that he is looking to play as the Broncos travel to Landover, Maryland, to face the Commanders.

Singleton has been the leader of the Denver defense, leading the team with 36 solo tackles and 53 total. Additionally, he has one sack and a forced fumble this season. It is a welcome development, as Denver attempts to keep winning and remain in first in the AFC West. While the Broncos have had some issues, they have remained one of the NFL's more formidable teams.

Singleton's return helps Denver prepare for a stretch run that will grow tougher over the final few weeks. After the game against the Commanders, the Broncos will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. The Broncos then host the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars in subsequent weeks. Then, they play a Christmas Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium before concluding the regular season with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Because Singleton detected the cancer in an incredibly early stage, the surgery was non-invasive. Possibly because of that, the linebacker has been able to make a quicker recovery and prepare to return for a Sunday Night Football battle with the Commanders. If Singleton does indeed return this Sunday, it will be a significant boost to a defense ranked third in the NFL.