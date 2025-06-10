The San Francisco Giants have placed infielder Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list, per the team's social media. This is due to hand inflammation.

Chapman hurt his hand while sliding to first base during a recent game against the Atlanta Braves. He was trying to avoid a pick off throw to first, and ended up grimacing in pain following his slide.

Here's the play Matt Chapman got hurt on. Obviously not great to miss the first Dodgers series, although the rest of upcoming schedule isn't bad. Casey Schmitt is likely to take over while Chapman is out.

Following the game, Chapman commented on what happened.

“I was pissed off at myself for getting picked off and then compounding that with hurting my fingers,” Chapman said Sunday, per MLB.com. “Stupid.”

The Giants are recalling infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento, to accommodate for the loss of Chapman. Koss has a .219 batting average this season for San Francisco. He has appeared in 29 games.

Koss has big shoes to fill. This season, Chapman is batting at a .243 average, with 12 home runs. He also has batted in 30 runs for the Giants, who are trying to stay afloat in the National League West.

San Francisco is 38-28 on the season. The club is currently in second in the division, behind Los Angeles.

The Giants are on a hot-streak

San Francisco is on fire at the moment. The team has won seven of their last 10 games. The club is also on a five-game win streak, heading into Tuesday.

Chapman is a big loss for the Giants. He is the team's leader in both home runs and on-base percentage this season. The infielder is also third on the team this year in runs batted in.

The Giants infielder has frequently been one of the team's top contributors on defense too. Chapman has won five Gold Glove Awards for his play. His last honor was in 2024.

There is some good news. Chapman had X rays taken on his hand that turned out to be negative, per MLB.com. Giants fans are hopeful that their star infielder can return to the club soon.

The Giants start a series with the lowly Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Colorado has the worst record in baseball.