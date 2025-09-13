The Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation continued to dominate in the series opener against the San Francisco Giants Friday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was sensational, allowing just one run on one hit and one walk while striking out 10 in seven innings. But Justin Verlander kept the Giants in the game. He matched Yamamoto, limiting the Dodgers to one run in seven frames.

The matchup went to extra innings tied 1-1 when LA’s bullpen faltered. Blake Treinen recorded the first out in the bottom of the 10th before manager Dave Roberts gave the ball to Tanner Scott. The Dodgers’ closer loaded the bases by intentionally walking Casey Schmitt to face Patrick Bailey. And the Giants’ catcher made him pay.

PATRICK BAILEY WITH THE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM AS THE GIANTS TAKE DOWN THE DODGERS

Bailey belted a 96 mph four-seamer 388 feet to left center for a walk-off grand slam. It was the third-year pro’s sixth home run of the season and the 11th Scott has surrendered in 2025.

Patrick Bailey powers Giants past Dodgers

Bailey is best known for his work behind the plate. The 26-year-old catcher won a Gold Glove in his first full season in the majors last year. But on Friday, he let his bat do the talking, crushing an absolute no-doubter off Scott.

The grand slam was actually the backstop’s second dramatic game-winner this year. Bailey hit a walk-off, inside-the-park home run in July. He was the first catcher to accomplish the feat since 1926.

The Giants have been red-hot over the last three weeks. The team is 14-4 since August 22. Friday’s win pulled San Francisco within a half-game of the third Wild Card berth, currently held by the New York Mets.

The Giants made up major ground after falling to 7.5 games back in the Wild Card standings in late August. Prior to their 18-game hot streak the team was seven games under .500. With the victory over the Dodgers, San Francisco improved to 75-72 on the season.

The Dodgers' loss snapped a four-game winning streak. It also marked another low point for the Dodgers’ bullpen. While San Francisco is playing for a Wild Card berth, Los Angeles is in a tight division race with the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers lead the NL West by 2.5 games.