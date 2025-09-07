The Los Angeles Dodgers just suffered one of the most brutal losses you’ll ever witness. It was painful enough for Dodgers fans to see Yoshinobu Yamamoto lose his no-hitter bid with two outs in the ninth inning. But the pain became excruciating when Los Angeles blew a three-run lead, losing to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3.

Yamamoto recorded 26 outs in Saturday’s start, allowing just two baserunners and blanking Baltimore over 8.2 innings. Then Jackson Holliday broke up the no-hitter, mashing a 94 mph cutter to right center. Once the shot at history ended, Dave Roberts removed Yamamoto – who had thrown 112 pitches.

The Dodgers turned to their bullpen to close out a 3-1 win. All Blake Treinen OR Tanner Scott had to do was record one out. And yet…

FROM NO-HITTER TO WALK-OFF WINNERS 🤯 THE ORIOLES STUN THE DODGERS pic.twitter.com/MkhAlGntMj — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dodgers suffer brutal walk-off defeat after near no-hitter

Treinen had a miserable outing, allowing a double, hitting a batter and issuing two walks. Roberts pulled him in favor of the Dodgers' closer. Scott entered with the bases loaded but Los Angeles still clung to a 3-2 lead. One more out would seal the victory. Incredibly, Scott allowed an Orioles walk-off for the second straight game.

Emmanuel Rivera delivered the game-winning two-run single for Baltimore. The Dodgers have now lost five straight games and seven of the last eight. And the division race is tightening as the San Diego Padres closed the gap in the NL West to one game with a win on Saturday.

Scott’s performance lent some credibility to his “baseball hates me” take. Dodgers fans certainly aren’t feeling too kindly after the club’s latest brutal defeat. While others are taking delight in the disastrous outcome.

tboe wrote:

“WHAT A CHOKE JOB”

Article Continues Below

Daniel Berri Sports Highlights added:

“Fire dave roberts its so bad we are so bad”

NorthBest Sports commented:

“Dodger pitching is so painful to watch”

Eric Sklar was in disbelief:

“This Dodgers team is ridiculous! How does the starting pitcher go 8.2 innings of no-hit baseball and you end up losing the game on a walkoff?!?!”

“The Padres are blowing it” Dodgers:pic.twitter.com/8MhanJmqn0 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 7, 2025

“What’s it like watching Blake Treinen, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates pitch for the Dodgers ?” pic.twitter.com/p9QOfdeXn5 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) September 7, 2025