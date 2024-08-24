The San Francisco Giants are reportedly planning to promote reliever Camilo Doval on Saturday, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Doval, 27, was previously optioned by San Francisco amid his difficult 2024 season.

Doval's regression was unexpected following his impressive 2023 campaign. There are other Giants to blame for the team's mediocre performance, but Doval's struggles certainly did not help matters.

Doval displayed signs of promise during his rookie season in 2021. In 2022 he took another step forward, emerging as one of the best closers in the sport. His success continued in 2023 as he finished the season with a 2.93 ERA to go along with a league leading 39 saves.

So far in 2024, though, Doval has pitched to a 4.70 ERA across 46 big league games with the Giants. Perhaps his stint away from the MLB team will help him get back on track. The Giants need all of the help they can get at the moment.

Giants fighting for postseason spot

San Francisco has question marks. They want to win soon since their future is especially uncertain. Blake Snell and Matt Chapman both have opt outs in their contracts, something San Francisco will take into consideration ahead of the offseason.

The Giants are not going to win the National League West. They are currently 12.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place. Additionally, the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are ahead of them in the division standings.

San Francisco is not out of the NL Wild Card conversation. They are five games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Only the New York Mets stand between them and the Braves.

If Camilo Doval can find his All-Star form and pitch at a high level once again, the Giants may find themselves in position to make a serious postseason push. A late-inning reliever who can consistently shut the door on opponents is extremely valuable for contending teams.