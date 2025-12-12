On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings. Good news for America's team: CeeDee Lamb is expected to play after practicing on Thursday.

Last Thursday, Lamb had to be taken out of the game against the Detroit Lions due to a concussion. But one week later, Lamb proudly insists that he has no concussion symptoms, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“Obviously it’s been a lot of like eye work and eye discipline and trying to, I guess, frustrate myself essentially to see like if I have anymore residuals of the concussion,” Lamb said. “And I haven’t had any type of symptoms.”

Currently, the Cowboys are 6-6 and in second place in the NFC East behind the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Vikings are in last place in the NFC North with a 5-8 record. In the grand scheme of things, Dallas needs to win their remaining four games for a shot at the playoffs.

After Minnesota, they take on the LA Chargers, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants. Last year, they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card game 48-32.

Meanwhile, Lamb has 1,194 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and 101 receptions to his name.

CeeDee Lamb is a centerpiece of the Cowboys' passing game .

Overall, Lamb is one of the most effective receivers in the NFL. His career pedigree speaks to that truth with various honors. Among those are First-Team All-Pro (2023), a four-time Pro Bowler (2021-2024), and the NFL's receptions leader in 2023 with 135.

In 2023, Lamb accumulated 1,749 receiving yards. Altogether, Lamb has established himself as a massive asset to Dallas' passing game. He is a strong route-runner and has overall offensive production.

Lamb's presence on the field often results in double coverage from the opposing defense. As a result, it creates opportunities for the other receivers to succeed.

Altogether, the Cowboys need Lamb to stay healthy, especially with the playoffs around the corner.