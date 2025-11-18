The Chicago White Sox bolstered their rebuilding roster on Tuesday, acquiring left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In exchange, catching prospect Ronny Hernandez heads to Boston. It’s another step in the team’s ongoing effort to build a younger, controllable pitching core for the future.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was first to report the deal on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the move without yet revealing the return.

“The Boston Red Sox trade LHP Chris Murphy to the Chicago White Sox”

The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli followed soon after on the platform as well, confirming the details and identifying who the Red Sox would receive in the mid-November MLB offseason trade.

Article Continues Below

“Red Sox reliever Chris Murphy is being traded to the White Sox for a catcher.”

Murphy, a 27-year-old relief pitcher for the Red Sox, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2024. He returned to action in 2025, pitching 34 innings across 23 appearances and posting a 3.12 ERA with a ground-ball rate above 54 percent.

For Boston, this Red Sox trade helps clear a 40-man roster spot ahead of Rule 5 decisions while adding 21-year-old Ronny Hernandez prospect, a defense-first catcher who hit .251 with a .344 OBP in Single-A. The move provides valuable organizational depth and offers additional roster flexibility as the team enters a pivotal offseason focused on upgrades and internal evaluations.

The transaction underscores where each franchise stands — the White Sox aim to find upside through cost-controlled arms while the Red Sox continue positioning for immediate contention. Both clubs addressed key needs in a quiet yet notable November exchange.