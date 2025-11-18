A new spot has opened up on the New York Mets' 40-man roster, as the team announced that Frankie Montas has been designated for assignment. The decision comes just weeks after the right-hander picked up his $17 million option for the 2026 MLB season, which was a move that makes sense for the pitcher, considering that he's not playing in the next campaign after going under the knife to address an injury.

“The Mets designated right-hander Frankie Montas for assignment. Montas, who will miss next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, picked up his $17 million player option earlier this month. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for New York,” wrote Jorge Castillo of ESPN on a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

With the Mets essentially parting ways with Montas, they reportedly are looking to fill the roster spot by adding a prospect before the Rule 5 deadline, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“The Mets are planning to add OF prospect Nick Morabito to the 40-man roster ahead of the R5 protection deadline, league sources said,” Sammon posted on X.

Montas arrived in Queens last December, as he signed a two-year contract worth $34 million with the Mets after spending the 2024 MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In nine starts in Mets colors, the 32-year-old Montas went 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA and 5.33 FIP. He was not able to make his debut for the Mets until June due to a back issue. Then, in August, it was announced that he would be out for the rest of the campaign due to a UCL injury that required surgery.