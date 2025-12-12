The Baltimore Ravens will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and it will be another divisional battle for the team as both are fighting to win the division. They will need all hands on deck, and it looks like one of their key offensive players will be available to play after his status was up in the air, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Mark Andrews has no game status and is good to go. Rashod Bateman is questionable,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Andrews showed up on the injury report for the Ravens with a glute issue and was a limited participant in practice this week.

It has been a productive season for Andrews over the past few games. The last time he scored a touchdown was against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and since then, he's had six catches for 65 yards since then in the past three games. Though Andrews has seen some good games over the course of the season, the offense in general has not played well.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently had an analogy about the team's performance on that side of the ball, comparing them to a dentist visit.

“I was thinking about it the other day. When things are going good, it feels like you're at the carnival. When it's going sh****, it feels like you're at the dentist: ‘Here we go. I'm here for a root canal, let's go.' Part of the deal,” said Monken, as reported by WNST's Luke Jones.

There's no time in the season now for the Ravens to have inconsistencies on offense, as they are in a deep battle for the division crown. The Ravens lost to the Bengals on Thanksgiving, and if they suffer another loss to them two weeks later, they could probably kiss their chances of making the playoffs goodbye.