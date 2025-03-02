Even in his 20th MLB season, Justin Verlander remains committed to evolving as a pitcher. The San Francisco Giants’ veteran right-hander is experimenting with a new sweeping curveball, hoping to refine his arsenal and stay ahead of hitters.

Verlander debuted the pitch during a three-inning simulated game against minor leaguers at Papago Park in Scottsdale, opting for the controlled environment over making the trip to Glendale, where the Giants were facing the Dodgers. The future Hall of Famer worked closely with pitching coach J.P. Martinez to modify his traditional curveball, giving it more horizontal movement.

“He just decided to try it this morning,” Martinez said with a smile. “We talked about a sweeper that he could throw with just a small change in grip, and he ripped it a few times today. I thought it was pretty good.”

Verlander decided to tweak his curveball after studying the Giants’ Hawkeye tracking system. This system helps pitchers optimize pitch movement with minor grip adjustments. Given that opponents hit .340 off his curveball last season—the highest mark of his career—the adaptation could help Verlander regain effectiveness with the pitch.

Justin Verlander looks to produce for the Giants in 2025

Verlander threw 42 pitches across three innings, striking out four and walking one. While the Giants’ minor leaguers struggled against him, shortstop Willy Adames provided the biggest challenge, launching a solo home run and adding an RBI double. Adames, who has faced Verlander multiple times in the majors, also gave the veteran valuable feedback during their encounters.

“Willy told him his slider looked like a heater, and Justin said, ‘Perfect,’” Martinez shared. “It was really cool to watch them interact.” The Giants signed Verlander this offseason after missing out on top-tier free agents. At 42, he isn’t the dominant ace he once was, but he still brings elite pitching knowledge and an unmatched work ethic. Manager Bob Melvin praised Verlander’s relentless pursuit of improvement.

“He’s always trying to get better,” Melvin said. “I wouldn’t say it surprises me, but it surprises me that he’s willing to tinker with the success he’s had.” Martinez echoed that sentiment, noting how Verlander’s dedication serves as an example for the team’s younger pitchers.

“That’s the thing I’ve been most impressed with,” Martinez said. “He’s a surefire Hall of Famer, and he still wants to get better. He wants to work on his lower half, add a pitch, and pitch to different parts of the zone.”

Beyond his impact on the mound, Verlander’s mentorship could be invaluable for the Giants. Young arms like Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong have the opportunity to learn from one of the best pitchers of his generation, an experience that could pay dividends for years to come. Verlander is currently lined up to pitch the Giants’ home opener against the Mariners on April 4, a moment he’s looking forward to.

“That’s a really big honor, especially for a new team,” Verlander said. “I try not to take these Opening Days for granted. They’re pretty special events.” Whether his new curveball sticks or not, Verlander’s willingness to innovate is yet another example of why he’s remained one of baseball’s elite pitchers for two decades.