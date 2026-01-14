By re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract, the Seattle Mariners made their biggest offseason move and added some much-needed power to their lineup. But the Mariners still have obvious holes to fill, especially in the infield, as spring training quickly draws near and games start on February 20. General manager Jerry Dipoto needs to take a risk in order to secure this team for a real championship run in 2026, as spring training is only a few weeks away.

Before pitchers and catchers report, Seattle needs to trade their special switch-pitching prospect, Jurrangelo Cijntje. The Mariners are in a win-now window with superstars Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh in their prime, despite the 22-year-old's intriguing skill set that nearly defies logic. With Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, and top prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan waiting in the wings, the team's pitching depth is so great that Cijntje has become their most valuable trade chip.

Why Jurrangelo Cijntje Makes Sense as the Trade Piece

Cijntje, who had an 8-2 record with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 90.2 innings at Mississippi State, was chosen 15th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. With a 3.99 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 108.1 innings between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, he made a promising professional debut in 2025 and was selected for the All-Star Futures Game.

However, doubts have been raised as to whether his switch-pitching skill is really a weapon or just a trick. In 2025, Cijntje had a particularly tough time pitching to left-handed hitters, with them hitting .296 against him from the left side. His splits show that he is much better as a right-handed pitcher, especially against right-handed batters, where he had a .480 OPS, versus an outrageous 1.114 OPS when facing lefties as a left-handed pitcher.

Despite being 22 years old and currently ranked 90th out of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, Cijntje still has significant trade value. The Mariners have “expressed a willingness to consider trading Cijntje,” which is more significant. This match is too good to pass up, as the Cardinals have already asked about him in possible trade talks for Brendan Donovan.

The Brendan Donovan Trade Package

The Mariners should package Cijntje with pitcher Logan Evans and infielder prospects Luis Suisbel and Diego Contreras in exchange for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan. This trade addresses Seattle's most pressing need while capitalizing on organizational depth.

The Mariners have been looking for Donovan, 28, all offseason. The versatile outfielder/infielder slashed.287/.353/.422 with 50 RBIs, 10 home runs, and 32 doubles in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection. He has a career.With 40 home runs and 202 RBIs in 492 games, this 282 hitter's contact-oriented style is ideal for a Seattle lineup that already has strong players like Naylor, Raleigh, and Rodríguez.

Donovan's versatility on defense is what makes him so valuable. In addition to his 163 games at left field, 46 at third base, 30 at right field, 30 at first base, and 14 at shortstop, he has primarily played second base. Donovan offers a proven big-league hitter who can go wherever manager Dan Wilson needs him, which is helpful for a Mariners team that has uncertainty at both second and third base and is currently expected to start unproven options like Ben Williamson, Cole Young, or Ryan Bliss.

For both parties, the timing is ideal. After trading Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray for pitching prospects, the Cardinals are in full rebuilding mode. Chaim Bloom, president of baseball operations, has been “listening on almost everyone” because St. Louis urgently needs young players to expedite their reorganization. Donovan's $5.8 million salary for 2026 makes him tradeable without financial difficulties, and Cijntje's acquisition fills an organizational need as the Cardinals need rotation depth and JJ Wetherholt, their top prospect, is prepared to anchor second base.

Why This Move Wins Now

Despite winning the American League West at the end of 2025, the Mariners are aware that their window will eventually close. J.P. Crawford's contract year is in 2026, and watching prospects grow shouldn't waste Rodríguez's prime years. Crawford, Rodríguez, Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, and Naylor make up Seattle's anticipated lineup, which has championship potential, but the infield depth behind Crawford is still dangerously thin.

Donovan's addition changes everything. He can immediately slide into second, which gives Young and Bliss room to grow without the heat, or he can take over at third if Williamson falters. His .353 on-base percentage in 2025 provides another player who can get on base before Rodríguez and Raleigh. Plus, his 32 doubles demonstrate gap power, which is a good fit for T-Mobile Park's large outfield. His postseason experience, coupled with his Gold Glove-caliber defense – he snagged the award as a utility player in 2022 – significantly boosts Seattle's chances of a championship run.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, are adding a pitcher with significant potential in Cijntje. He'll be able to grow alongside recent additions Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, and Brandon Clarke. As St. Louis aims for a competitive window in 2027-2028, Cijntje's distinctive skill set and his improving strikeout numbers (120 K's in 108.1 innings) provide them with another high-risk, high-reward option in a rotation that presently includes Andre Pallante, Matthew Liberatore, and some uncertainty.

This isn't about abandoning Cijntje, it's about using extra pitching to fix a major problem. The Mariners have shown they can cultivate pitchers, and their farm system is so strong that moving their third-best pitching prospect hardly hurts their long-term plans. With spring training kicking off on February 20th, the clock is ticking. Trading Cijntje for Donovan isn't just a good move for the roster—it's the difference between another early playoff exit and a real shot at the World Series.