The Seattle Mariners fell just short of reaching the World Series in 2025, as the Toronto Blue Jays ultimately earned a seven-game American League Championship Series win. Star pitcher Bryan Woo — who finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting in 2025 — was recently asked about his impressive season. However, he wasted no time shifting the conversation to a reflection of Seattle's 2025 playoff heartbreak.

“I mean, exciting,” Woo said of his individual season, via MLB Network. “Learned a lot, obviously. But came up short of our ultimate goal, you know? … You can have all the great individual accolades that you want, but as a team that's (winning the World Series) what you're really after.”

The ALCS loss stings even more for the Mariners, a team that has never won a World Series. In fact, Seattle has never even appeared in a Fall Classic.

The Mariners' 2026 outlook is bright, however. Perhaps the '26 campaign will finally be their year.

For Woo, though, his 2025 season was extremely impressive despite the ALCS defeat. The right-handed starter recorded a 2.94 ERA across 30 starts. He added 198 strikeouts in his 186.2 innings of work. Woo earned his first All-Star selection as well.

The Mariners may have the best rotation in baseball. Woo leads a talented group that also includes Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Bryce Miller. Seattle's lineup is also capable of making a significant impact, but the pitching is what will be the difference.

Bryan Woo is looking to lead the Mariners to their first World Series during the upcoming 2026 season.