After falling in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series in 2025, the Seattle Mariners have high hopes in 2026. The Mariners have opened spring training and look to build on the success of 2025.

Still, they have already experienced an injury in spring training, as J.P. Crawford is working through a shoulder issue, according to Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com.

Manager Dan Wilson has said they will slow-play him into games and hope to have him in the lineup next week. Further, they are not concerned about the longevity of the injury and expect him to be ready for Opening Day.

Crawford was a first-round selection of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2012 MLB Draft. He broke into the majors in 2017, playing 23 games with the Phils and hitting .214. He would be the opening day starting shortstop of the Phillies in 2018, but injuries held him to just 49 games. Crawford was then traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He won a Gold Glove in 2020, having his best defensive campaign in the pandemic-shortened season. In 2025, he had one of the best offensive outputs of his career. Crawford played in 157 games, hitting .265 with a .352 on-base percentage and a .370 slugging percentage. This led to the second-highest OPS of his career. Further, his 12 home runs were the second most of his career, while his eight stolen bases were a career high.

His playoff numbers were not exceptional, though. Crawford hit .200 in the playoffs with a home run and four RBIs.

Having their lead-off hitter out of the lineup for spring training will give a chance for top prospect Colt Emerson to see some time at shortstop.

The Mariners are a possible contender to come out of the American League this year. They open the regular season on March 26 against the Cleveland Guardians.