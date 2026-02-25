The Seattle Mariners just picked up one of the boldest preseason endorsements on the MLB landscape, and it came with specific numbers attached. During an appearance on Seattle Sports’ “Brock & Salk” show, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger predicted 98 wins, a World Series trip and a Cy Young breakthrough season for Bryan Woo in 2026. For a franchise that has never reached the Fall Classic, that kind of national confidence lands differently for the Mariners after such a near miss in 2025.

Seattle Sports posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), featuring the money line from Amsinger’s appearance.

“My bold prediction–98 wins, the Mariners go to the World Series and Bryan Woo wins the Cy Young.”

Amsinger’s forecast places the club firmly in the contender tier before a regular season pitch has even been thrown. The Mariners' World Series prediction strikes a familiar chord with fans who watched the 116-win club in 2021 fall short and saw the 2025 group come within two innings of an AL pennant, leading Game 7 of the ALCS 3–1 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays before a late collapse ended a seven-game postseason classic. Pairing that prediction with Woo’s rise into a legitimate Cy Young conversation shifts the tone from simple optimism to a clear belief that Seattle’s rotation can carry a true contender in 2026.

The context matters. Seattle’s 2025 season ended with a record of 90–72 along with an AL West title, and that heartbreak from the 2025 ALCS is still fresh, which reinforces that this is no longer a plucky upstart but a team operating on the edge of a breakthrough. The reality makes the jump to 98 wins sound aggressive but not unrealistic, as it suggests that internal growth, a deeper lineup, and another step from a young staff can narrow the gap that separated the Mariners from a World Series berth last fall.

For Seattle fans, that clip now works as both a hype reel and a receipt. If Woo keeps trending up and the upgraded roster holds, Amsinger’s call will look less like a hot take and more like a national voice saying where the club was already headed.