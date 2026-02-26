The Seattle Mariners added experienced bullpen depth by signing right-handed reliever Brendan White to a minor-league contract, according to an announcement from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday. The 27-year-old joins Seattle after spending six seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization and finishing last year in independent baseball.

White was originally selected in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Siena College. Following productive seasons in Detroit's farm system in 2021 and 2022, he reached the major leagues in 2023. That season, he appeared in 33 games, pitching 40 2/3 innings with a 5.09 ERA. He recorded 44 strikeouts against 15 walks, striking out roughly 25% of opposing hitters while issuing walks at an 8.5% clip. His arsenal featured a four-seam fastball averaging 94-95 mph, complemented by a mid-80s breaking ball that he relied on nearly two-thirds of the time.

In 2024, White's progress stalled due to injury, limiting his availability and impacting his command. The Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster and non-tendered him at season’s end, though he later rejoined the organization on a minor-league deal that included a spring training invitation. Things didn't get any easier at Triple-A Toledo in 2025. Over 32 1/3 innings, he struck out 27 batters and issued 17 walks, with his strikeout rate falling to 17% and opponents scoring more than seven runs per nine innings, resulting in a 7.24 ERA. Detroit released him in July.

White then signed with the Stormers. In 9 2/3 innings there, he surrendered six runs and issued 10 free passes, six walks, and four hit batters, while seeking another affiliated opportunity.

The Mariners, an organization built around pitching depth, will likely assign White to Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season.