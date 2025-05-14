Julio Rodriguez has the Seattle Mariners in the lead in the American League West two months into the season. However, only two games separate them from the fourth-place team. The Athletics are trying to track Seattle down, but there is a long way to go. However, the team's safest path to the playoffs could include a stop at the trade market.

The Mariners turned heads when they traded for Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Despite the addition, Seattle found themselves one game outside of the playoffs. The team is playing better this year, but bringing in another impact player could put them over the top.

Looking at their roster, the Mariners don't have a lot of needs to address. At this point, they are just trying to improve on their strengths. However, they do spots where they could take advantage of other teams looking to sell on their expendable players.

Here are three players that the Mariners could target as the trade deadline grows closer this summer.

St. Louis Cardinals Third Baseman Nolan Arenado

As each day goes on, the Cardinals are getting more aggressive shopping Nolan Arenado. As of right now, no team has shown serious interest in trading for the former All-Star. He is the biggest name currently on the market and would be a great addition to the team that secures him.

Ben Williamson is the current third baseman for Seattle with Jorge Polanco serving as the team's designated hitter. The 24-year-old is not playing poorly in his first Major League Baseball season, but he might not be ready for the bright lights of the playoffs. For a team looking to push their chips to the center of the table, adding an older star to their lineup could give them the boost they need.

Bringing in Arenado gives the Mariners Gold Glove defense in the hot corner, as well as a clutch bat. His contract isn't the most attractive in MLB, but for a chance at a World Series championship, Seattle could consider it a price they are willing to pay.

Chicago White Sox Relief Pitcher Mike Vasil

The Chicago White Sox are rebuilding, and almost none of their available players are attractive outside of Luis Robert Jr.. However, Vasil could be a hidden gem that ends up making an impact on a contender. Through 21 innings pitched this season, Vasil is 2-1 and carries a 1.88 ERA through May 13. Having those numbers on one of the worst teams in the league is an impressive feat, and one other teams should take note of.

Andres Munoz is the Mariners' closer, and he just got a boost with the return of Matt Brash. Adding Vasil via trade gives Dan Wilson another reliable arm to turn to in later innings. In the playoffs, a team's bullpen becomes much more important, and Seattle would love to have as many capable relievers as possible.

The price that the White Sox would put on Vasil is difficult to nail down. Their interpretation of their players' value will be clear if and when they decide to move Robert Jr.. Until then, making a deal is dangerous for any contender. Adding Vasil would be great, but no team wants to overpay when they don't have to.

New York Yankees Designated Hitter Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is still waiting to make his 2025 debut, recovering from injuries in both of his elbows. At this point in his career, Stanton presents an unfortunate truth. He will likely never make it through a full season ever again while playing in MLB. However, that doesn't make him undesirable for a team looking for a surplus of talent, like the Mariners.

The biggest value Stanton provides is his greatness in the postseason. He outplayed almost every other Yankee during their run to the World Series last season. He showed nothing that would hint that he couldn't do that for another team if they got him to the playoffs. However, the Yankees might no longer need him thanks to the emergence of Ben Rice. When Stanton returns, Aaron Boone simply doesn't have enough at-bats to go around, which makes Stanton potentially expendable.

The former MVP is a risky addition, but Seattle is the team to take that chance. Adding him bumps Jorge Polanco back to his original position at third base, but the Mariners would have capable offensive players at every position. For a team with a middling offense, adding Stanton could propel them to even greater heights.

The Mariners have never been to the World Series in franchise history. This year's team has a chance to make history, and the front office owes it to them and themselves to explore every available option on the market. If they find the right move, it could secure them a championship in October.