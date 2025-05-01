The Athletics are in a transition period this year as they prepare to move to a new home. Ironically, they are off to their best start in recent memory one month into the 2025 season. Brent Rooker and the newly-signed Lawrence Butler are leading the way at the plate while young flamethrower Mason Miller is shutting games down, delivering close wins.

After their 3-0 win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, the Athletics sit at 17-15, good for a tie for second in the American League West. Taking a step back, the Athletics are tied for the fourth-best record in the entire AL, according to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale.

The Athletics lurk in the standings just behind the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, two teams with multiple stars and championship aspirations. Mark Kotsay is in early consideration for Manager of the Year award thanks to his team's start.

After spending so many years as a bottom-dweller in Major League Baseball, the Athletics finally figured things out. Rooker and Butler lead the way offensively. Miller is one of the best closers in the league, but their starters might be the biggest key.

The Athletics added Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs in the offseason. Both pitchers bring veteran experience to the rotation and are one of the better one-two punches on the mound. Former closer Jose LeClerc is awaiting his 2025 debut. When he returns, they will have a look at just how seriously they can contend.

For now, though, the team focuses on extending their winning streak against the Miami Marlins. Sweeping Miami could put them atop the AL West ahead of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

The Athletics' fanbase is finally enjoying a great year from their team. However, it is unknown just how far this team can go after a surprising start. Regardless of where they finish, their future is bright.