The Seattle Mariners are pushing for a playoff spot once again as the mid-point of the season approaches. They took the AL West lead early, but have already given it back to the Houston Astros. But the MLB All-Star Game will have multiple Mariners players in it, including Cal Raleigh behind the plate. With a league-leading 27 home runs, Raleigh is a near-lock to make the team. Who else could join him in Atlanta?

Cal Raleigh should be a unanimous selection

The Mariners struggled on offense last year, costing them a spot in the playoffs. This year, they have a higher batting average and OPS as a team, but the biggest difference is Cal Raleigh. The catcher has 27 homers after a grand slam on Tuesday against the Red Sox. His OPS is over 200 points above last year's total, and his bWAR is closing in on his 2024 total. While he has never been an All-Star before, Raleigh should comfortably be the American League starting catcher.

Raleigh is outshining every American League catcher offensively, just a year after winning the Gold Glove at the position. The Mariners' pitching has been solid again this year, and could be sending All-Stars to Atlanta, too. Raleigh deserves some credit for that, as well, as the everyday catcher. With very little competition, this should be a no-brainer.

Andres Muñoz has been dominant for the Mariners

The Mariners have a great starting rotation that gets a lot of attention, but they may also have the best closer in baseball. Andres Muñoz has a 1.26 ERA with 18 saves in 22 opportunities, dominating hitters all over the American League. He was an All-Star last year, when his numbers were not nearly as good. He had 15 saves with a 1.41 ERA and a 1.000 WHIP. With a struggling team, he has not gotten many opportunities lately. But when he does, he almost always takes advantage.

Muñoz was supposed to get big competition for the AL All-Star closer role this year from the Yankees' new addition Devin Williams. But Williams was dreadful to start the year, losing his role to Luke Weaver. And then, Weaver got hurt, ending his All-Star bid. Will Vest from the Tigers could get a nod, but not at the cost of Muñoz, who has done enough to retain his bid.

Luis Castillo should get another All-Star bid

Of the Mariners' starting pitchers, the elder statesman has been the best so far. Castillo is 4-5 with a 3.38 ERA, even after three shaky starts in a row. Outside of Logan Gilbert, who has only made seven starts due to an injury, those are the best numbers on the squad. Castillo has made three All-Star appearances in his career, including one in his first full season in Seattle. This would be his second in the AL to match his two with Cincinnati.

The Mariners are built on starting pitching, and Castillo was a big addition to their team in 2022. With so many young star pitchers in their rotation, Castillo is leaned on to be the steady veteran and lead the group. He fits that role perfectly, and his numbers show that as well. And at just 32 years old, he still has some prime years ahead of him.

Other potential Mariners All-Star bids

The Mariners have two outfielders who could cut through a crowded field to make the All-Star Game. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have both been solid this year, with OPS+ numbers of 115 and 119, respectively. Rodriguez has played a solid centerfield, which should help his cause as well. But with Aaron Judge locking down a spot, there are only two spots to go around.

JP Crawford should also be considered among the shortstops in the American League. Gunnar Henderson has had a rough go, Anthony Volpe's offensive numbers are not strong enough, and Corey Seager has been hurt. But Zach Neto, Jeremy Pena, and Bobby Witt Jr create a tough group for Crawford to break through. He has an .824 OPS with 29 RBIs.