Cal Raleigh joined the newest craze taking over the MLB world; swinging the new torpedo bats. He and Seattle Mariners teammate Julio Rodriguez are using the new bats to help them swing for the fences this season. Unfortunately for Raleigh, he signed a six-year extension with general manager Dan Wilson without knowing how much better he is with the new bat.

Raleigh joins many MLB players taking advantage of the new bat, one of the main points of emphasis this season. Before swinging the new bat, Raleigh had a reputation as a good-hitting catcher. The new bat is a catalyst for his newfound power.

Raleigh has seven home runs in 18 games so far this season, including two on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller shared empathy with his teammate after his stellar performance, according to Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer.

“I told him he maybe should have waited for the [contract] extension until after he found the torpedo bat,” Miller said about Raleigh's performance. “But I'm sure Mariners, financially, are happy they locked him up before he got the torpedo.”

Raleigh is the bright spot on a team that is struggling offensively to start the 2025 season. He leads the team in batting average, and home runs and is tied for the team lead in hits. Because of his offensive prowess to start the year, Raleigh is an early American League All-Star candidate.

Torpedo bats are taking the league by storm, causing arguments around the league. Rodriguez, Aaron Judge, and Francisco Lindor all use the new bats. The new bats have some old-fashioned fans complaining, but the league determined that they are not illegal.

Cal Raleigh is one of the players benefiting the most from the new bats. However, he will regret not waiting longer before signing his extension.