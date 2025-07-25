Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the middle of a historic season. However, Mickey Mantle is not the only New York Yankees legend he could stand next to in the history books. Raleigh's power has been impressive this season, somewhat overshadowing his base-running. That combination has him on pace to match one of Major League Baseball's best: Babe Ruth.

According to the Mariners' social media page, Raleigh and Ruth are the only two players in league history with at least 39 home runs and 12 stolen bases 100 games into a season. Seattle's catcher hit his 39th long ball on Tuesday to give his team a win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite that long ball, he is still two behind Ruth at the same point in the season.

The Yankees' legend is in a league of his own when it comes to the numbers he put up each season. However, Raleigh is giving him a run for his money. After he became the second Mariner to win the Home Run Derby, the catcher set out to cap off a career season. Whether is is the fact that he is using a new bat or is on a fresh contract, the Mariners have loved his production.

Raleigh appears to have finally embraced his “Big Dumper” nickname. He went from being a sporadic offensive player to one of the most threatening presences in the league. If it weren't for another historic season from New York captain Aaron Judge, Raleigh would be the runaway favorite for American League MVP.

His individual success has given fans in Seattle a lot of cheer for. However, Raleigh and his teammates aren't done just yet. The Mariners traded for Josh Naylor earlier this week to kick off the MLB trade deadline. That move displayed their desire to contend for a title. For better or worse, the team is going all-in on Raleigh's explosive offense.

If the catcher has anything to say about it, he could lead his team to a World Series title. If he does, he would be a key catalyst, like Ruth was back in the day.