When the Seattle Mariners officially took down the Toronto Blue Jays in commanding fashion, turning in 10 runs at the Rogers Centre to take down the home team 10-3, it got fans in the Pacific Northwest hyped.

Sure, there could be as many as five more games left to play, and in baseball, momentum can change in a hurry, but with the series heading back to Seattle for Game 3, the Mariners now have a chance to clinch in front of their hometown crowd, bringing some sunshine to a notoriously cloudy area of the country.

And yet, in the opinion of Julio Rodriguez during his post-game interview with Jon Morosi, the entirety of Mariners Nation would be wise to maintain their composure, as he wants to continue to take the series one game at a time.

“Um, it's very exciting, but we got, we still got two wins,” Rodriguez noted. “You know, we still got to go one game, one game at a time. Uh, go back home now and lock in for, for game three. And, you know, take one game at a time with that.”

Would it be easy to go all-in on hype during the post-game celebration immediately after the win? Sure, Rodriguez went yards against the Blue Jays already and is a big reason why the Mariners are in the position they are today, thanks to his impressive efforts all season long. But at the same time, the center fielder understands the importance of this moment not just to his career or the careers of his teammates but to the Emerald City as a whole, with Seattle flirting with making history not seen in the Pacific Northwest this century. No, for Rodriguez, the real celebration would come with a ticket to the World Series and a parade down Pike Street.