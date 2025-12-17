As the baseball world thinks of trade offers the Seattle Mariners could make for Ketel Marte, currently on the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team is linked to him and also St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan. While rumors surround the Mariners, the team is looking for a star after being unable to re-sign Jorge Polanco, who went to the New York Mets.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Seattle is “seeking to rebound” after losing Polanco to New York, as the team “remain in the mix” for Marte and Donovan.

“The Mariners, seeking to rebound from the loss of free-agent infielder Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets, remain in the mix for the Diamondbacks’ Marte as well as the Cardinals’ Donovan, according to people briefed on their pursuits,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Donovan’s defensive versatility makes him in some ways a better fit for Seattle,” Rosenthal continued. “He mostly has played second and left field in the majors, but also has experience at every other position but catcher and center field. With a number of Mariners position prospects getting close to the majors, his ability to move to other spots would be especially valuable.”

If the team were to be able to get Marte and Donovan, that's no doubt a great rebound after losing Polanco to the Mets. Marte's connection to the Mariners is evident as he played with the team in the first two years of his career in 2015 and 2016.

Rosenthal would make the connection that Jerry Dipoto was the general manager of the team then and is now the president of baseball operations for Seattle, with the insider making the connection that he isn't “deterred” by the drama with Arizona. The Mariners look to further improve after finishing 90-72, finishing first in the AL West.