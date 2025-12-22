The Seattle Mariners were focused on becoming more balanced last season, and the result of that plan was the franchise's first trip to the American League Championship Series in 25 years. The organization has been forced to make more adjustments in the offseason, as it tries to figure out how to finish the job in 2026. Seattle's latest move, while not flashy, could help the team inch closer to a long-awaited AL pennant. Rob Refsnyder agreed to a one-year contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The veteran outfielder and designated hitter gives the Mariners' lineup vital versatility, He boasts solid bat-to-ball skills, especially against left-handed pitchers, and also wields some power. Refsnyder reestablished himself as a viable big-league hitter with the Boston Red Sox, slashing .276/.364/.440/.804 in 309 games with the club. He heads West on a $6.25 million deal ($250,000 in incentives), per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

The 34-year-old should be a valuable platoon option for manager Dan Wilson. His skill set also plays well in October, despite the 0-for-5 showing he put forth in the 2025 AL Wild Card Series. Considering how difficult it has been for the Mariners to obtain sufficient offensive production, a fairly consistent contributor who knows what his role is should come in handy in 2026.

Seattle began free agency with a bang, re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor on a five-year, $92.5 million contract on Nov. 17, but smaller moves like the Rob Refsnyder acquisition should not be overlooked. World Series hero Miguel Rojas proved that anyone could seize the spotlight on baseball's grandest stage. Although the Mariners have a long way to go before they can compete for their first championship, they are giving their fan base multiple reasons to stay excited.