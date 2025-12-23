The Seattle Mariners recently agreed to a contract with 1B/OF Rob Refsnyder in MLB free agency. On Monday, the team officially announced the signing, with Mariners general manager Justin Hollander releasing a statement as well.

“Rob has been one of the most productive hitters against left-handed pitching over the last four seasons and provides balance and impact offensively to our lineup,” Hollander said, via a press release. “We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to the Mariners.”

Refsnyder, a 34-year-old veteran, most recently played in Boston with the Red Sox from 2022-2025. He has quietly become an extremely reliable option against left-handed pitching. In 2025, he hit .269 with an .838 OPS overall. However, he hit .302/.399/.560 to go along with a .959 OPS against southpaws. For his career, Refsnyder has recorded a slash line of .281/.383/.443 against left-handed pitching.

His positional versatility and ability to find success against left-handed pitchers makes him the perfect platoon/utility player candidate. The Refsnyder signing projects to be a strong move for this Seattle team.

What's next for the Mariners?

The Mariners could look to make more moves as the offseason moves forward. Seattle has emerged as a legitimate contender in recent seasons. As a result, the Mariners know that now is the time to go all in on a World Series pursuit. They fell just short of reaching the Fall Classic in 2025, but the future remains bright in Seattle.

Perhaps Rob Refsnyder will help the ball club take the next step forward in their pursuit of a World Series championship.