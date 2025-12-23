The Arizona Diamondbacks may trade second baseman Ketel Marte before spring training begins. Even after a spectacular season, Marte could be on the move because of reported locker room strife. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported Tuesday that even if Marte is traded, the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners are not the right fits.

“As written previously, the defensive versatility of [Cardinals 2b Brendan] Donovan makes him a better fit for the Seattle Mariners than Marte. One reason: The Mariners are wary of tying up second base with Marte, who has played that position almost exclusively the past four seasons, when they remain high on Cole Young,” Rosenthal and Sammon reported. “It’s not just the Mariners who like Young, either. One rival executive describes Young as ‘the league model darling right now,' pointing out that analytically based projection systems value him more highly than scouts do.”

Marte started his career with the Mariners and was sent to the Diamondbacks in return for Mitch Haniger, among other pieces. Marte has five years left on his deal, which could complicate things for Young. Donovan has just two years left before hitting free agency. A reunion with Marte in Seattle is not in the cards.

Ketel Marte not a fit with the Braves either

The Braves missed the playoffs in 2025 after barely sneaking into the Wild Card Round in 2024. Things need to change, and adding Marte seems like a solid fix. Not so fast, say Sammon and Rosenthal.

[Current Braves 2b Ozzie] Albies could go back to the Diamondbacks in any trade for Marte, but the Braves also would need to include young pitching. After all the injuries they incurred in their rotation last season, they do not want to part with Hurston Waldrep, who could be their No. 5 starter. They also are reluctant to move any of their better pitching prospects when Chris Sale is turning 37 in the final year of his contract, Spencer Strider is growing more expensive, and Reynaldo López is under club control for only two more seasons. The Braves want to add a top-of-the-rotation starter, not subtract a pitcher who might develop into one.”

The Braves need improvements in their infield outside of Matt Olson. Austin Riley improving could change things at third base, but another big bat could change things. But trading one of their young pitchers is a non-starter. The Red Sox are rumored to be in on Marte, which could be the answer the Diamondbacks are looking for.