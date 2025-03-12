Kevin Durant has been a big fan of Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez for quite some time. In his first two seasons in the majors, he took the league by storm.

For instance, Rodriguez won the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year award. Not to mention, he made the All-Star game twice, as well as winning the Silver Slugger award.

His start to his career is quite similar to Durant's. The latter won the 2007 Rookie of the Year, and made the All-Star game, only two seasons later.

Since then, he's won multiple championships and solidified himself as one of the best NBA players ever. While it might too early to tell for Rodriguez, the current Phoenix Suns All-Star explained why he sees his younger self in the Mariners star.

“He's a young guy in the league, building his name; his reputation, Durant said via MLB on X (formerly Twitter). “Gaining respect from a lot of fans around the world.”

The respect has come in from a flurry of directions. Other players in the league have shouted him out, along with fans. As a native of the Dominican Republic, a barrage of players have seen his greatness.

For example, one of his teammates, Luis Castillo, sees the greatness, along with guys like Fernando Tatis Jr and Juan Soto. That support is huge, for a player who is entering his fourth season in the league.

Why did Kevin Durant call Mariners' Julio Rodriguez ‘KD'?

During the 2023 season, there was a moment when the current NBA star knew that the Mariners had some special. As a result, Durant reacted to Rodriguez's showing in the Home Run Derby. He put on a masterful performance in his sophomore season.

There have been plenty of times when the two stars have shown love for one another. For example, the Mariners franchise player went to a Suns game this season to cheer on Durant. The two also linked up before the beginning of Spring Training.

Superstars across different sports will typically support one another. They understand the commitment, dedication, and even the struggle.

Rodriguez left his home to pursue a career in the MLB. Meanwhile, Durant left a rough situation in his DMV area to pursue basketball.

Both players have made names for themselves, with Durant establishing himself as one of the best NBA players ever. Will Rodriguez get to that point in the MLB?

It might be too early to tell, but a promising start to his career is definitely promising, to say the least.