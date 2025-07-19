The Seattle Mariners earned a big 6-1 victory against the Houston Astros on Friday night. Starting pitcher Luis Castillo struck out seven hitters across 6.2 scoreless innings. He also contained Astros star Jose Altuve, recording a big strikeout against him early in the contest with runners on base.

“That one strikeout was the key to kind of get out of that inning with some traffic out there. So I think just going out, being able to battle, get out of there was definitely key for here in this game,” Castillo said via an interpreter, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Castillo, 32, has pitched to a 3.21 ERA across 115 innings of work. The Mariners starting pitcher has also recorded 100 strikeouts in his 20 outings. He has been impressive. The Mariners need Castillo to continue to pitch at a high level.

Castillo was mentioned in trade rumors before the 2025 season. It is difficult to imagine Seattle moving on from the veteran right-handed pitcher at this point, however. Following Friday's win, the Mariners only trail the Astros by four games in the American League West standings. Not only is Seattle a serious division contender, but the Mariners are in prime position to at least make an American League Wild Card run.

The Mariners and Astros will finish their three-game set with two more games over the weekend. Houston is trying to make a statement, but Seattle is not going to back down. The Mariners' 6-1 win on Friday evening was a tremendous way to begin the series as they attempt to climb back in the division standings.

Seattle will host Houston on Saturday night at 8:40 PM EST in Game 2 of the series. Lance McCullers Jr. will get the ball for the Astros while Logan Evans will try to lead the Mariners to a second consecutive victory against the division rival.

More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Randy Arozarena joins Cal Raleigh in crazy home run statMike Gianakos ·
Josh Naylor in a Mariners jersey
1 fatal flaw Seattle Mariners must address before 2025 MLB trade deadlineRB Hayek ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Cal Raleigh embraces ‘Big Dumper’ persona with perfect endorsementMike Gianakos ·
Seattle Mariners infielder Michael Arroyo poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex.
Top prospects Seattle Mariners must trade at 2025 MLB trade deadlineCameron Zunkel ·
American League catcher Cal Raleigh (29) of the Seattle Mariners runs to third in the fourth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Cal Raleigh and Clayton Kershaw starred in one of the viral moments of the MLB All-Star Game.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sounds off on Clayton Kershaw after viral All-Star Game momentYasmin Edañol ·
National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the game during the first inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Mic catches Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw’s jab at Cal Raleigh during MLB All-Star GameJosh Davis ·