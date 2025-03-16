On Saturday, Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert was named the team’s Opening Day starter for the 2025 season, marking a significant milestone in his career. Manager Dan Wilson announced that Gilbert would take the mound against the Oakland Athletics on March 27 at T-Mobile Park.

The decision came as a slight surprise, as three-time All-Star Luis Castillo had started the season for Seattle the past two years. However, Castillo fully embraced the choice, celebrating his teammate’s achievement.

“I'm super happy for him,” Castillo said. “When [Dan Wilson] pulled me in and told me that he was going to give it to him, I was happy because I've had three or four Opening Days and this is his first one.”

Gilbert, now entering his fifth season in the majors, has been one of the most consistent arms in Seattle’s rotation. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2024 and was named the Mariners’ Most Valuable Pitcher by the Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Logan Gilbert earns the Opening Day nod for the Mariners after emerging as their ace

Last season, he posted career-best numbers in multiple categories, leading the American League in innings pitched (208 2/3) and WHIP (0.89). His 3.23 ERA, 220 strikeouts, and 22 quality starts solidified his role as the Mariners’ ace.

“I was super excited, obviously,” Gilbert said. “A little caught off guard because I didn't want to expect it, of course, with Luis being the veteran guy. And I thought he's completely deserving. We have a bunch of guys on our staff that could be Opening Day starters. But when [Wilson] told me, I was excited, a little caught off guard all at the same time. But it's something you always dream of. It's a really big deal, so I don't take it lightly.”

Gilbert’s rise to the top of the rotation has been aided by Castillo, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in 2022. The veteran right-hander has been a mentor to Gilbert, helping him refine his game and embrace his potential.

“He's helped me a ton,” Gilbert said. “It’s great to have his presence, and he just keeps it loose. Awesome teammate, that kind of stuff. But he really has kind of put his arm around me at times and helped me and steered me in the right direction. If something's off track, if I'm overthinking, whatever it may be, he's very good at just being himself. And he's helped me kind of lean into that, as well.”

When Wilson informed both pitchers of the decision, Castillo’s reaction was nothing but supportive.

“When Dan told me, for like five seconds, probably, I don’t think a word came out,” Gilbert said. “I was just, like, taking it in. And Luis was like, ‘Say something!’ He was super excited for me and giving me hugs and all this kind of stuff. That’s just the kind of guy he is behind closed doors. He’s the exact same thing that you see on the field.”

“I think back to high school and college, and it felt like a holiday on Opening Day,” he said. “It’s the first game of the year, all the best pitchers are out there. To me, it felt like the world stopped for that day, and everybody just had their TV on and watched the best pitchers in the game go at it. So, it feels like a holiday. It always has for me. And I’m sure it will again this year.”

Gilbert will be the first Opening Day starter drafted and developed by the Mariners since Félix Hernández in 2018. His selection to lead the rotation is a testament to his growth and dedication, and the Mariners hope he can set the tone for what they anticipate will be a successful 2025 season.