The Seattle Mariners cruised to a 14-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday, but the celebration was tempered by a concerning moment involving outfielder Victor Robles. In the top of the fifth inning, Robles was hit on the right hand by an 87.2 mph slider from reliever Gus Varland and was forced to leave the game.

Victor Robles has exited the Mariners' game here at Camelback Ranch after taking an 87.2 mph slider off his right hand/wrist. He's immediately examined by head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson then recedes into the visiting clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/kRbQqRJ5kJ — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Robles was clearly in pain, shaking his hand as he made his way down the third-base line before being examined by head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson. He exited to the clubhouse soon after and did not return to the game. The Mariners later confirmed that Robles would undergo an X-ray, with additional tests possible depending on the results.

Manager Dan Wilson offered a cautiously optimistic update after the game.

“They're going to get it checked out today,” Wilson said. “Hopefully he's in good shape. But he was frustrated, and as you would be, but we're just hopeful that it's going to be OK.”

Mariners get are hopeful Victor Robles is going to be fine

Robles’ injury is especially concerning given the timing — just days ahead of Opening Day — and his recent injury history. The 27-year-old was hit by 11 pitches last season, with 10 coming after he joined Seattle in June. Several of those plunkings were in the hand or wrist area and caused him to miss time, though he never landed on the injured list.

Despite the bumps and bruises, Robles was one of the Mariners’ most valuable players down the stretch in 2024. After being released by the Nationals, he signed with Seattle and quickly established himself in an everyday role, eventually earning a two-year, $9.75 million extension in mid-August. In 91 games with the M’s, Robles slashed .328/.393/.467 with an .860 OPS and was worth 3.1 WAR, according to FanGraphs.

This spring, he had continued that strong form, entering Saturday’s contest with an .836 OPS and three home runs in 53 at-bats. His energy and production have stood out in camp.

“He brings a lot of life to this ballclub,” Wilson said earlier on Saturday, before the injury scare.

With Opening Day set for Thursday against the Oakland A’s, the Mariners and their fans will be anxiously awaiting Robles’ test results. He is slated to start in right field and bat leadoff, forming a dynamic outfield trio with Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena. Seattle wraps up Cactus League play with games on Sunday and Monday before heading north. Logan Gilbert is expected to start the opener, but the focus in the meantime will be on whether Robles is healthy enough to join him on the field.