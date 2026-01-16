The work never stops for the Seattle Mariners in their quest to build the most stacked roster they can to try and get over the title hump. After all, they fell just short in 2025, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS in a hard-fought seven-game series, and they might just need a piece or two to take them from a franchise that's always fallen short to one that can call itself a champion.

On Thursday night, the Mariners pulled off a relatively minor trade that could end up paying dividends for them this season. They agreed to deal with another 2025 postseason team in the Cincinnati Reds, acquiring hard-throwing right-handed reliever Yosver Zulueta in exchange for minor-leaguer Dusty Revis.

Zulueta has 23.2 innings in the major leagues under his belt, and he hasn't exactly impressed during his time in MLB. He averaged 97.7 mph with his fastball last season, but that did not lead to excellent results whatsoever. In 7.1 innings with the Reds big-league team in 2025, he put up an ERA of 6.14, with his peripherals suggesting that he wasn't much better than that number indicates.

However, he's only 27 years of age, and the Mariners are hoping to tap more of what he's capable of considering his hard stuff.

On the other hand, Revis was only recently drafted by the Mariners in the 11th round of 2025, and he's the very definition of a lottery ticket for the Reds.

Article Continues Below

Mariners have World Series aspirations in 2026

The Mariners were buoyed by some excellent hitting in 2025 led by AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh, and Seattle has a deep pitching staff that should continue being productive moving forward.

Their bullpen could use a few more reliable arms here and there considering how they lost the lead in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays by allowing a late home run to George Springer. Perhaps Zulueta could flourish under the tutelage of the coaching staff in Seattle.