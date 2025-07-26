The Seattle Mariners are one of baseball's best surprises this season, especially with the play of star catcher Cal Raleigh. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, Seattle is rumored to be looking at shopping a few players. One of those players is Gold Glove winner Dylan Moore, per The Athletic.

There's a catch though in regards to Moore.

“Moore, the American League Utility Gold Glove Award winner last season, offers the kind of defensive versatility teams covet. There’s just one problem: Moore, who turns 33 on Aug. 2, is in a 2-for-54 slump since May 27, with 29 strikeouts and four walks,” Ken Rosenthal wrote.

The Mariners are in a tough fight to win the American League West this season. Seattle is second in the division, five games behind the Houston Astros as of Saturday. The club holds a 55-49 record this year. Seattle has won six of the last 10 contests.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

Dylan Moore is having a rough go of it for the Mariners

Moore has definitely struggled offensively in recent weeks. He has just a .201 batting average as of Saturday. On the season, the utility player has nine home runs and 19 RBIs. He hasn't mustered a hit in his last several outings.

While Moore has never been known as a power hitter, he can be effective with his bat. Last season, the Mariners slugger posted 42 runs batted in with 10 home runs. It was his second best season of his career in terms of homers.

Moore's production last season turned heads on a lot of other clubs. That could be a reason why his trade stock has been on a bit of a decline.

“The Seattle Mariners have made infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore available, according to sources briefed on the team’s discussions. Rival clubs, though, probably aren’t as excited by that news as they might have been a year ago,” Rosenthal added.

The versatile Moore though is known all around baseball for his defense. He won a Gold Glove award in the 2024 season. Moore has played all over the diamond, with starts in both the outfield as well as the infield.

Moore has played his entire MLB career in Seattle. The Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.