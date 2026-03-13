Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis is still learning the game within the game in his second year in the NBA. He earned a harsh lesson in their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Buzelis started talking smack to Lakers guard Luka Doncic, hoping to throw the latter off his game. It, however, had the opposite effect. Doncic got fired up and strung up 12 straight points, while clapping back at Buzelis.

It was all downhill from there for the Bulls, as the Lakers ran away with the win, 142-130. Doncic ended with a season-high 51 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

After the game, the 21-year-old Buzelis admitted that his biggest takeaway was not to trash-talk Doncic ever again, although he also displayed his mentality.

“He started killing, obviously, when I started talking to him. But I just don't back down from anybody. No matter who you are. I took on the challenge, but it didn't (work out),” said Buzelis in the video posted by Chicago Sports Network.

“I don’t back down from anybody. No matter who you are.” Matas Buzelis reflects on his back-and-forth with Luka Doncic tonight pic.twitter.com/lbwNkrSQXj — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) March 13, 2026

Despite the tough lesson, Buzelis made a good account of himself, tallying 22 points, including four three-pointers, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

The Bulls fell to 27-39, while the Lakers improved to 41-25.

Doncic said Buzelis “woke me up,” adding that he was surprised that the young forward was chirping at him.

His facade may look innocent, but the six-time All-Star is notorious for running his mouth. Doncic has jawed with numerous players, including Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, just to name a few.