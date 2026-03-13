OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault did his absolute best to put All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s new record-breaking streak of scoring 20+ points in 127 consecutive games into words to fit the reigning MVP best. After breaking a 63-year-old record, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on how he’s emerged as one of the NBA’s elite scorers, before Daigneault gave SGA his flowers.

Talking about who Gilgeous-Alexander is as a player, a leader, and a person, Daigneault took the time to explain what makes his All-Star guard so special during his postgame media availability.

“Number one, he’s surgical with his craft. No one is more precise with their craft than he is. Number two, the whole life of the streak has not prevented us from having a ton of team success and hasn’t prevented his teammates from having success either,” Daigneault said. “An individual streak that’s about scoring has not come at the expense of the team or his teammates. And then, great father, great husband, great teammate.

“He treats everybody in the building, from top to bottom, with dignity. So, he’s obviously a great basketball player, but he’s the kind of person that you couldn’t be happier for when he accomplishes something like this. So, huge congratulations to him.”

His 35 points on 13-of-18 attempts, nine assists, six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals led the Thunder to victory. Gilgeous-Alexander crossed the 20-point threshold to a standing ovation during the third quarter of a 104-102 win against the Boston Celtics at the Paycom Center.

In a showdown against an MVP candidate in Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, who finished with 34 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block, Gilgeous-Alexander exchanged critical buckets down the stretch to a tied game. Then, Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren was fouled on a rebound that sent him to the line for two with 0.8 seconds left in the game.

Holmgren sealed the win for the Thunder by making the two free throws that pushed Oklahoma City up by two. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes improving every season over the years has led him to the dominant scorer he is today. Adding a streak of the most consecutive 20+ point performances to the trophy chest of accolades, Gilgeous-Alexander explained how it’s no coincidence, but rather a testament to his dedication.

“Over the years, I’ve just built my game, seen defenses, and I just attack the defenses with the tools I have,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It feels like each year I get better and better at doing so, and I think that’s the reason. I just see coverages, learn from them, try to get better, and apply them when I can.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault watched Thursday’s historic night, followed up Monday’s 129-126 win in another duel against an MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic and the rival Nuggets, where Gilgeous-Alexander tied Wilt Chamberlain’s streak for most consecutive 20+ point performances, and became only the second player to finish with at least 35 points, 15 assists, and zero turnovers.