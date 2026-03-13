NFL free agency can have a transformative effect on franchises, in both good and bad ways. A ton of salary cap space guarantees opportunity, but it could also hinder a team's growth if it is not used wisely. Similarly, a sound decision-maker can still upgrade the roster by maximizing limited resources. No matter what happens, there are always plenty of lessons to learn.

We do not know what they are yet, but we can only evaluate the evidence in front of us. There are a number of “winners” following the first wave of free agency, but sometimes, it is the so-called “losers” who receive just as much attention. It is an unpleasant task, and a potentially embarrassing one (depending on how my assessments translate to next season), but it has to be done.

Complacency, skewed priorities and shortsighted thinking define this unfortunate group, at least for now. Let's get into it.

Lions are neglecting their defense

The Detroit Lions are incredibly tough to decipher this offseason. On the one hand, general manager Brad Holmes has been active in addressing an offensive line that suffered from departures and injuries last season. Cade Mays offers sneaky value at center, while Larry Borom and trade acquisition Juice Scruggs provide vital depth. The offensive line is not the squad's biggest concern, however.

It is time for the front office to admit that this roster requires more defensive firepower. Detroit already needed more help before losing Alex Anzalone Amik Robertson and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Now, there are even more holes to fill. The Lions allowed 24.3 points per game last season, ranking 22nd in the NFL. They cannot survive a punishing NFC North Division without bolstering the talent around Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch.

Holmes clearly thinks he can address the defensive weaknesses in the NFL Draft. He better be right, otherwise this reborn franchise could slide further backwards. Detroit still has some time left to find viable talent on the open market.

I would also be remiss if I did not acknowledge the gamble the Lions are making on offense by replacing power running back David Montgomery with the much cheaper yet less efficient and less healthy Isiah Pacheco.

Broncos appear too content

If Bo Nix did not suffer an ankle fracture late in an AFC Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, then I believe the Denver Broncos would have been competing in Super Bowl 60. Sean Payton and company are ostensibly operating under this notion as well, at least it looks that way following their early free agency activity.

Denver has yet to sign any new players, focusing instead on retaining JK Dobbins and Alex Singleton, among others. Both moves make plenty of sense and could stabilize the RB and linebacker rooms, respectively, but the Broncos should still be more proactive. They would be wise to capitalize on Nix's rookie contract and increase their title chances by pursuing a true game-changer.

The team is already bursting with talent, but it is important to move with a sense of urgency. Denver's path to the conference championship game could be much more obstructed next year. An ambitious approach, particularly where the offense is concerned, could have been practical and difference-making.

Now, the Broncos will be under immense pressure to score big at the draft. Rounding out a title winner in free agency is more costly, but it could also be less unpredictable.

Jaguars' decision to play the long game could backfire

Re-signing Second-Team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd was always going to be difficult, but it is still somewhat surprising to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take the conservative route in free agency thus far. They are another squad that should be looking to build on last season's success. Although Trevor Lawrence's massive contract limits the Jags' flexibility, they could benefit from reinforcing the secondary after faltering late versus the Bills in Wild Card Weekend.

Is forking over more than $20 million guaranteed to the returning Montaric Brown the right move? Will former Washington Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez compensate for Travis Etienne Jr.'s exit? Many fans are a little nervous to find out the answers to those questions. Compounding the worrying optics, general manager James Gladstone publicly declared that Jacksonville is presently focused on expanding its draft capital, which it now receives after losing free agents.

The young executive hinted at the possibility of using the additional assets to complete a trade down the road. His foresight is admirable, but foregoing a chance to scoop up a known commodity who is currently available for someone who might hit the block in the future is also very risky.

Jacksonville may wind up regretting its big-picture outlook if other teams leap past them during the 2026-27 campaign.