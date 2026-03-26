As Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody exited the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday with what looked like a gruesome injury, star Draymond Green spoke about what could have led to the frustrating event. While Moody suffered a patellar tendon injury with the Warriors, Green would walk back some thoughts on the injury.

Green was on his self-titled podcast and show, where he said that he and the players thought that the wet floor led to Moody's injury, but he had a different perspective after looking back at the video. As a replay shows, Moody's leg gave out, leading to the unfortunate injury.

“What guys were saying is like, man, we kept telling them the floor is wet,” Green said. “We kept telling them the floor is wet because we all thought he slipped. If you see him going full speed, you see him taking off. We thought he slipped. When you go back and look at the replay, he didn’t slip.”

“So we’re all just standing there like, man, it’s one thing to see a guy get hurt, but it’s a different thing when you see a guy get hurt caused by a wet spot on the floor. So we all thought he slipped. Go back and watch the replay; he didn’t slip. He went to go up, and it just gave out. But that was what the dialogue was about. We kept telling them this floor is wet,” Green continued.

Moses Moody is down, clutching his leg, appearing to suffer a serious left knee injury. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/OYkdqF0IG3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

Some good news on Warriors' Moses Moody

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With the Warriors dealing with the Moody injury, the team has dealt with a ton of issues, like with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, but there's a bright spot for the recent issue. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr would say on 95.7 The Game that the “MRI was clean” for Moody.

“It's the [patellar] tendon. No damage to cartilage or bone, so that's the good news. That allows it to be a pretty basic surgery,” Kerr said.

"The MRI was clean. It's the [patellar] tendon. No damage to cartilage or bone, so that's the good news. That allows it to be a pretty basic surgery." 🙏 – Steve Kerr shares some positive news about Moses Moody's knee injury (on @WillardAndDibs). pic.twitter.com/SkJAOz2YOi — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 25, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Moody recovers for next season as the Warriors look to overcome their woes.